LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned actress Nighat Butt. In his condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members. He prayed that May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. The CM paid tribute to the deceased actress over her services in the field of art, saying she was a veteran actress and her dramas were still famous among her fans.