Share:

ATTOCK-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that days of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government are numbered owing to its anti-people policies.

He was addressing a Labour Convention at Jallo near Burhan on Saturday. The convention was arranged by the local chapter of Peoples Labour Bureau (PLB).

He said that Pakistan was facing constitutional and administrative crises due to ‘incompetent’ rulers who had failed on all fronts. “The PTI government has failed to deliver as prices of wheat flour, sugar and other essential items have increased manifold and gone beyond the reach of the common man,” Kaira said, and held members of the federal cabinet responsible for the sugar and flour crises in the country.

He wondered as to why rates of sugar were on the rise when sugar mills were not operational contrary to the usual start of crushing season by November-end each year.

On the other hand, he said that sugarcane growers were not being paid their dues by the millers. He criticised the government for increasing the gas and electricity tariffs. Kaira said that one million people were rendered jobless during the last one year due to the policies of the government that was supposed to bring “change”.

“It is feared that another 12 million people will be unemployed this year,” he expressed apprehension.

The PPP leader said that the economic crisis would lead the country to catastrophic consequences. He said that due to the high cost of food in this agricultural country, poor people were suffering the most.

“PTI leadership can no longer deceive its allies who already seem annoyed because of the unfulfilled promises of the incumbent government,” he said, and questioned why the government was importing wheat when new crop was arriving soon.

He said that PPP would soon launch countrywide drive against inflation in which public meetings would also be arranged to mobilize masses against the present government.

Divisional President PPP and former state minister from Rawalpindi Sardar Salim Haider Khan, District President PPP Attock Sardar Asher Hayat Khan, ticket holder from NA 55 Sardar Zulfiqar Hayat Khan, President PLB Punjab Syed Nazar Hussain Shah, President People’s Unity Ramzan Leghari, President PYO Punjab Zohaib Butt and ticket holder from PP-1 Sardar Irfan Akhori also spoke on the occasion.