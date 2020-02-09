Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top seed Malaysian Ivan Yuen became champion of the 14th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship 2020, as he defeated Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam 3-1 in the final in Karachi on Saturday.

Tayyab started the first game on a high note and took it 11-7. He then lost his momentum and allowed too much room to Ivan, who won the second game 11-4, third game 11-4 and fourth game 11-7.

Total 15 international players from different countries, including Egypt, France, Hong Kong, Kuwait and Malaysia, and 10 local players demonstrated their skills in the week-long event.

While addressing the closing ceremony, Tournament Director Commodore Habib Ur Rehman expressed his gratitude for the chief guest Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq, Professional Squash Association, Pakistan Squash Federation and all the sponsors and participants.

He said: “The Squash Championship is being conducted from the last two decades to promote squash in the country.” Chief guest Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq gave away the prizes to the winners and runners-up and congratulated them for their hard work and valued achievement.

Ivan received the winning trophy along with prize money of $3610, while Tayyab received the runner-up shield along with prize money of $2280.