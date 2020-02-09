Share:

GUJRANWALA-Pakistan American Business Association (PABA), a business organization serving as an economic bridge between the United States of America and Pakistan since 1986, has announced that it will soon hold a Made in Pakistan exhibition in New York to promote the local products with special focus on products made in Gujranwala, Lahore and Islamabad.

The founder chairman of Washington-based PABA M. Siddique Sheikh in a meeting held at Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) said all his efforts had been focused to bring trade associations of the two countries ()Pakistan and America) closer for mutual benefit. He apprised that in his recent he has visited many chambers of commerce and trade associations and met with top government officials.

“PABA is looking forward to enhance relations with local trade associations for mutual benefit and it will soon hold a Made in Pakistan exhibition in New York to promote the local products with special focus on products made in Gujranwala, Lahore and Islamabad,” M. Siddique Sheikh said and appointed renowned leader of Gujranwala business community Malik Sohail Hussain as Chairman (Coordination) of PABA’s Pakistan chapter to do the job in his absence.

Speaking on the occasion, he hoped that Malik Sohail will utilise the best of his abilities and experience to serve the business community by networking, conventions, exchange of delegations and trade shows resulting in enhanced bilateral trade and economic prosperity.

He informed that PABA has signed MOUs with different Chambers of Commerce including ICCI, LCCI, SCCI and PFMA and had a detailed meeting with Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar who assured all-out cooperation with him.

The governor has also accepted the invitation by PABA to visit Washington in March where he will have detailed interaction with the Pakistani and American businessmen as well as Congressmen which will go a long way in promoting interests of Pakistan.

At the occasion, President Gujranwala Chamber Mian Omar said Malik Sohail has served at important slots in FPCCI, SAARC Chamber, United Business Group and ICCI and he will bring businessmen from both countries close.