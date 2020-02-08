Share:

MULTAN-Horticulture department of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was assigned the task to plant 100,000 shady trees in couple of month here across the district

An official of the department informed that jurisdiction of horticulture was divided into four zones with each zone to plant about 12,500 trees every month to accomplish the target being fixed until March 31.

Few old trees would be replaced with newly ones, he told APP here on Saturday.

He said, Director General (DG) PHA Muhammad Afzal Nasir had issued directives to horticulture branch which already started plantation in different nooks and corners of the city.

No tree would remain below six feet high, he said and adding that they would try to keep trees’ size bigger to ensure their long existence besides provision of water to be ensured at green belts. Meanwhile, DG PHA paid visit to different parks and nurseries the other day. He said they would complete task of nurturing 100,000 sapling across the district as per direction of supreme judiciary.