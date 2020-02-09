Share:

Lahore - People from all walks of life participated in Qul of renowned writer and intellectual Nisar Aziz Butt at her residence on Messon Road on Saturday.

A Large number of women from various walks of life and relatives participated in the Quran Khawani for the departed soul of Nisar Aziz Butt.

Senator Sartaj Aziz, Justice ® Tassadaq Hussain Jilani, Senator Anwar Saifullah, Barristor Awais Aziz, Dr Ahmer Aziz Butt, Ashar Aziz, Brig ® Kamal Aziz, Sohail Fazal, Col ® Javed, Dr Jamshed Tirmizi, Dr Qambar Bokhari, Col ® Aslam, Brig ® Ashfaq, Prof Nadeem Hayat Khan, Dr Shahid Amin, Col ® Tasawar Ali Rana, Col ® Ahmed Nadeem Qadri, Mian Safi Ullah, Sheikh Mazhar Shafi, Waris Khan, Nadeem Basra, Shafiq Sultan, Qaiser Nadeem, Imad Siddiqi, Shoaib Aslam and others also participated in Qul.

Anwar Saifullah said that it would take a long time to fill the vacuum created by demise of Nisar Aziz. He said that the deceased had played a role of mother for his brother Senator Sartaj Aziz. Nisar Aziz was a great human being who rendered matchless services for literature, he said and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Managing Director Nawa-i-Waqt Group Rameeza Majid Nizami, sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Uzma Khan, daughter in law of the deceased Sana Ahmer, her niece Poonam Sartaj Aziz, wife of Asghar Nadeem Syed, Prof Sheeba Syed and other participated in Quran Khawani. Mrs Shazia Amin offered dua for resting the departed soul in eternal peace and giving courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Uzma Khan was all praise for Nisar Aziz Butt. Asher Aziz Butt, who is member of Board of Governors of Nimal University, is a thorough gentle man which showed upbringing by a polite and capable mother, she said. “We need such mothers now to give us good generation”, she said.