MULTAN-Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik inaugurated on Tuesday a shelter home for homeless citizens here at General Bus Stand. The shelter home will house over 150 persons where they will be given food and shelter for free. The district administration will set up two more shelter homes at Qila Qasim Bagh and Railway Station.

Talking to the journalists, the DC Mudassar Riaz Malik said that it was first shelter home of South Punjab and the next two will be made functional very soon. He declared that strict security arrangements would be made for women and children living in these shelter homes. He said that homeless people would be registered at these shelter homes after identification in view of security situation of the country.

The In-charge of the shelter Home Iqbal Farid said that the shelters were made with good quality tents to prevent inmates from freezing cold. Headded that the people registered here would be given food for free.

Petrol pumps, oil agencies sealed

In a major crackdown, the district administration sealed on Tuesday over 10 illegal petrol pumps and oil agencies in different areas of Multan.

Sources disclosed that a task force conducted operation in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala areas under the leadership of ADCG Karim Bukhsh and sealed the pumps. The team also took all belongings into custody. Sources said that the team sent cases to police for registration of FIRs against the owners of the pumps.

The team claimed that all the sealed pumps and oil agencides were functioning without required documents and NOC. The team also imposed fine worth over Rs. 50000 on the owners of the pumps.

The ADCG Karim Bukhsh said that the action was taken to protect human lives. He declared that cases would be registered under terrorism act against those having illegal storage of petroleum products.

LAW VIOLATION

Violation of serving one dish at weeding ceremonies in restaurants and marquees is going on without any let or hindrance.

The provincial government has strictly prohibited serving of more than one dish at wedding ceremonies at public places, restaurants and marriage halls but the caterers and owners of restaurants, marriage halls and marquees were violating the order with the abetment of the district administration.

The district administration has failed to check the violation of serving one dish at such ceremonies.