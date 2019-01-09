Share:

Islamabad - By defeating Kamran Albert Masih of KPK by 4-0, 14-year-old Hamza Ilyas of Punjab won the Jubilee Insurance First National Snooker Championship 2019 here at PSB Snooker Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday. Cueists from all over Pakistan took part in the four-day championship. By winning this championship, Hamza Ilyas, an 8th class student of School of International Studies in Science & Arts (SISA), Lahore, became first ever national under-16 champion and also received cash award of Rs 50,000. Kamran Albert Masih bagged Rs 25,000 for being the runners up. The semi-finalists were awarded Rs 15000 each while quarterfinalists got Rs 5,000 each. Meanwhile, the Jubilee Insurance National Junior U-18 Snooker Championship will start from January 10 at the venue. The players will report Naveed Kapadia, Technical Director, Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) today (Wednesday) at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.