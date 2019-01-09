Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan warned estranged leader Dr Farooq Sattar from using party’s name, flag and symbol or else legal action would be taken against him.

In a legal notice on the party’s letterhead, which was duly signed by the convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sattar was reminded that his basic membership had been terminated by the party’s Central Coordination Committee on September 13, 2018 and he cannot represent the party in manner. “Despite the above, you have been captured by the media while employing the name of the Party (Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan, its abbreviation (MQM-P), flag and symbol for your own use, which is unauthorised, malafide and unlawful as well amounting to piracy and misuse,” the notice read. The party warned its former not to repeat his ‘malafide’ act as, asking him that he should not be seen hoisting the MQM-P party flag and its symbol Kite. He has also been directed to refrain from exhibit the party name or its abbreviation in any manner whatsoever.

It was mentioned in the notice that if Sattar continues to do so, the party would left with no other option but to report him to the authorities concerned for taking suitable legal or even criminal action against him.

“While this notice is being issued on the MQM-Pakistan Party letterhead, it has been approved by party learned counsel Mr Gulfaraz Khan Khattak Advocate and therefore, this letter may also be construed as legal notice as the signature of Mr. Khattak also appears herein below,” it read.