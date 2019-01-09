Share:

LAHORE - Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) under the auspices of Sindh Tennis Association (STA) and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will organise National Juniors & Seniors Tennis Championship at Modern Club Karachi from January 19. The championship will be played in different categories including U-18 singles & doubles, U-18 girls singles & doubles, U-16 boys singles & doubles, U-14 boys singles & doubles, U-12 boys singles & doubles, U-10 boys & girls singles with modified green dot balls, U-18 boys & girls singles with modified orange dot balls, seniors 45 plus doubles, seniors 55 plus doubles. As per PTF 2019, all participants must play singles and doubles simultaneously and would allowed only one immediate above age group in addition to their actual age group event. The trophies and awards in kind shall be given to winners and runners up of all events. Last date of entry is January 17 while qualifying rounds will begin January 19. The out-station participants must confirm their match day and timings on January 17 evening.