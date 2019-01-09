Share:

LAHORE - PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is suffering from high grade fever in jail.

According to media report, former prime minister caught high grade fever in Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore where he was provided medical treatment by jail authorities. Nawaz Sharif , who is serving seven-year rigorous imprisonment in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference, also complained of headache and body ache.

Report said the jail authorities turned down his request to be treated by his personal physician and the jail doctors provided him healthcare.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister, saw her father in jail on Tuesday on special permission. Junaid Safdar also accompanied her mother Maryam to see his grandfather in jail.

According to report, the meeting between the father and the daughter lasted for half an hour during which matters relating to provision of facilities, health of former prime minister in addition to appeal against the conviction and other legal matters came under discussion.