National Logistic Cell will soon start work on the first 50-bed cardiac Hospital Project in Gilgit.

Representatives of Health Department Gilgit Baltistan and NLC signed an MOU in this connection at a ceremony which was also attended by Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman.

The project would be completed at a cost of 1.5 billion rupees in two years.