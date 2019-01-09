Share:

A Pakistani-American girl found dead at her maternal grandfather’s residence in Attock on Wednesday.

According to the police sources, the dead body of 18-year-old Nimas was found inside a washroom of the house. The deceased along with her family members had arrived from the US on Jan 8 to attend a wedding ceremony.

The police recovered the body from the washroom after breaking its door which was looked from inside. Nimas was a medical student and the only daughter of her parents, sources added.

In April 2018, an Italian-Pakistani woman was allegedly murdered by her father, uncle and brother in Punjab’s Gujrat district in the name of honour.