KARACHI-Rabab Hashim will be starring as the main lead in latest drama serial ‘Kam Zarf’.

Rabab Hashim is to play a character of a self-sufficient yet caring girl who belongs to an under-privileged background and gets married to a prejudiced husband. The class difference and no acceptance from her husband results in a degrading marriage and turmoil in her life.

Speaking about the role Rabab said: “I try to make it a point to keep away from “run of the mill” ideas and choose each project and role where I feel I can serve a bigger purpose, our society has a pool of women who suffer in a loveless, disrespectful marriage and don’t know how to get out of it, my character is of a woman who deals with cruelty and musters courage to swim out of it successfully.”.

Rabab Hashim got quick fame in Pakistani drama industry because of her passion for acting. Her recent dramas ‘TmhareHain’ and ‘MohabatKhuwab Safar’ are top rated dramas and still getting outstanding reviews. As an actress Rabab Hashim is stepping on the ladder of success steadily and swiftly.