LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar Tuesday announced the revised schedule of International Kabaddi Taakra featuring kabaddi teams from hosts Pakistan, India and Iran. He said that according to revised schedule, Bahawalpur will host the opening clash between Iran and India on January 10. “The second match of the event will be played between Pakistan Green and Pakistan White on the same day and venue.” He informed that Sahiwal will host the next two matches of International Kabaddi Taakra on January 11. “The first match will be played between Pakistan Green and Iran while India and Pakistan White will lock horns in the second clash in Sahiwal,” he added. Nadeem said the final matches (Team 1 vs Team 2 and Team 3 vs Team 4) of the mega event will be staged at Lahore on January 13. He said the upcoming kabaddi matches will be very interesting and enthralling and amused the kabbadi enthusiasts with challenging and thrilling encounters among three top kabaddi teams of the world.