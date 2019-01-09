Share:

PESHAWAR - The unveiling ceremony of the players’ kit and theme song of the Tabdeele Football Super League-2019 held here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber District Mehmood Aslam was the chief guest on this occasion. Former British Open Champion Qamar Zaman, World No. 2 Mohib Ullah Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Engr. Fahim Khan, MPA Rabia Basri, MPA Aysha Bano, MPA Aysia Khattak, Nazim Town -1 Zahid Nadeem, Nazim Bana Mari Nawaz Orakzai, Chairman Organizing Committee Shahid Khan Shinwari, players and officials of all participating 13 teams and large number of spectators were also present during the colorful unveiling ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, Mehmood Aslam underlined the need for more such activities wherein the youth would get due opportunities to come up at national and international levels. He appreciated Shahid Khan Shinwari for holding the League for the second consecutive years.

It is worth mentioning here that in the first edition of the League players from Afghanistan, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia were also participated and were part of various teams in the first edition of the League. Mehmood Aslam, who also supported three teams – DC Khyber White, Blues and Greens, said that supporting the teams mean inviting all the talented tribal youth to be part of these teams and would get an opportunity to show their hidden talent.

He said the government was very keen and that is way recently the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced construct, up-gradation and rehabilitation of 25 grounds in as many Tehsil across tribal districts. He said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan all out efforts have been taken to facilitate the youth of tribal district so that they could come up and exhibit their hidden talent.

He said out of the 1000 grounds construction announced by the government, 60 percent would be constructed in tribal district. He assured that all out efforts would be made only to ensure due facilities to the youth. He said now the merger of the tribal districts continues and the Tabdeele Football Super League-2019 would portray a softer and good image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the rest of the country and to the western world.

Earlier, the ceremony was started with the recitation from Holy Quran by Qari Farman, followed by National Anthem and teams introductions. During the ceremony kits were distributed among all the 13 participating teams, followed by a melodious theme song of the Tabdeele Football Super League-2019.

The theme song of the League was sung by prominent singer Waheed Achakzai. The song at one side portrayed the actual and traditional living of the people of tribal districts besides it also showed the enthusiasm and energetic youth of tribal districts.

In his speech, Shahid Khan Shinwari on this occasion thanked Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan, Senior Minister KP Muhammad Atif Khan, DC Khyber Mehmood Aslam for their support in holding Tabdeele Super Football League in befitting manners. He said a total of 13 teams are taking part. He also thanked the owners of the teams who were supporting their respective teams in the League. He said, Shinwari Stori is defending the title. Besides Shinwari Stori, Shams Green, DC Khyber Green, Young Stars Bajaur, Hayatabad Champion, Peshawar Youth Stars, Khyber DC White, Khyber DC Blues, PK-72 Tiger, North Waziristan, Kurram Shaheen, Islamia Zalmi, Star Jangal Khail, Kohat are taking part.

The opening ceremony will be organized on January 15 at 2pm in Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, the venue of the League. The ceremony was also attended by former Football team skipper Basit Kamal, Gohar Zaman, Najeeb Ullah Najmi, Abdul Ajiz Shakoor.