PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that government is trying to force opposition to leave the country adding those who talk of democracy are destined to jail.

While talking to media after appearing before the court in Railway loss case on Wednesday Saad Rafique said that evidence against them are being fabricated and are not being searched.

It is an old tradition in Pakistan that children of founding leaders of country have gone to jail and if you talk about love with Pakistan or democracy in Pakistan then same will happen to you, he stated.

PML-N leader said that politicians will have to talk on real issues instead of calling one another thief.