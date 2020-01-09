Share:

ISLAMABAD - Punjab’s Ahsan Ramzan annexed the 2nd Jubilee Insurance Under-16 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 title by thrashing Zubair Tahir of Punjab 4-0 in the best-of-7-frames final played here at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Wednesday. Young Ahsan fully dominated the final and never looked in any sort of trouble as he simply outclassed Zubair. The first frame started with both players displaying quality stuff and it was quiet close encounter witnessed by massive snooker lovers, who came from far flung areas of not only twin cities, but also from different parts of Punjab, Sindh, KP and even from Balochistan. After surviving some anxious moments, Ahsan took the first frame 57-43. It was all Ahsan in the second frame, as he simply hammered Zubair and took it 71-1. The third frame was also a close encounter, but Ahsan kept daylight between him and Zubair and took the frame 71-58. The fourth frame was also a closed one as Zubair gave his all and at one stage, he was leading 20-2, but Ahsan bounced back in style and won the frame 59-29. The draws of National U-18 Snooker Championship will be taken out today (Thursday).