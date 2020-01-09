Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a visit to the residence of Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar to condole the death of his brother Dr Irshadullah Babar. The party Chairman also visited former Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Mehdi Shah at his residence to condole the death of his mother. Dr. Irshadullah Babar passed away on January 6 in Islamabad, while Mehdi Shah’s mother passed away last week in Islamabad, a PPP statement said. The PPP Chairman prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength and fortitude for the bereaved families to bear the irreparable losses with equanimity.