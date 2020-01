Share:

LAHORE - Nauman Aftab and Haider Ali Rizwan qualified for the finals of their respective categories in the 7th National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship 2020 being played in Karachi. Nauman Aftab won the marathon semifinal against Hyderabad’s Nadir Bachani in three-set duel. In two hours and 15 minutes long match, Nouman reached home with 7-6, 3-6, 10-8 while promising Haider Ali Rizwan proved too good for Zain Ehtesham and thrashed him 4-0, 4-1. In the U-16 singles semifinal, Mahatir Muhammaf beat Yahya 6-7, 7-6, 3-0, rtd, in U-10 singles semifinal, Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon Lahore) beat Nael Mirza 4-2, 4-0, in U-12 doubles semifinal, Hasnain/Hamza beat Sameer/Dhuraf Das 4-2, 5-3, in Nadir/Nail Mirza beat Nibras/Ibrahim 4-1, 4-2, in U-18 doubles semifinal, in Hasheesh/Rayan beat Rayan Jawad beat Amin Shafi 4-5, rtd, in U-18 singles semifinal, Hasheesh Kumar beat Amin Shafi 6-2, 6-1, Mahatir Muhammad beat Rayan Jawad 6-4, 6-3 In men’s doubles second round, Hasheesh/Minhas beat Iltifat/Jawad 6-4, 6-2 while in semifinal, Aqeel Shabbir/Murad Khan beat Noor-e-Mustafa/Danish Ramazan 7-6, 2-6, 11-9. In girls U-18 semifinal, Zahra Suleman (Lahore) beat Zainab Ali 6-4, 6-2 and Zoha Asim beat Varsha Das 6-0, 6-0, in 45 plus doubles semifinal, Muhammad Iltifat/Javed Iqbal beat Amir Mumtaz/Syed Qutub 6-1, 6-0 while in ladies invitation singles first round, Haniya Minhas beat Apsra Sheeraz 6-1, 6-0.