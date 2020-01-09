Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti inaugurated the 1st Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Junior Tennis Championship 2020 here at the state-of-the-art Punjab Tennis Stadium Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.

PLTA Chairman Rao Iftikhar, President Dr Raheel Siddiqui, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Rai Hasan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami and a large number of young male and female tennis players were also present on this occasion and witnessed exciting exhibition matches.

The four-day championship is being organised by Sports Board Punjab in collaboration with Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) at two different venues. The league round matches and quarterfinals will be played here at PLTA Courts while semifinals and final will be conducted at state-of-the-art Tennis Stadium at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. The main events of the tournament include men’s singles, ladies singles, boys U-18, boys U-18 doubles, girls U-18, boys U-16, boys U-14, boys U-12, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6.

In men’s singles event, Ahmed Kamil got walk over, while Inam Arif toppled Haram Zahid 6-2, 6-4, Zain Ch defeated Ahtesham Sattar 6-4, 6-3, Rana Humayun got walk over, Mian Bilal got walk over, Imtiaz Riaz got walk over, Aaqib Sabir thrashed Umair Javed 6-0, 6-0, Fayyaz Khan got walk over, Nalain Abbas got walk over, Kamran Qureshi outscored Jahanzaib Ch 6-2, 6-2, Hassan Kamran got walk over, Sikander Hayat got walk over, Zaryab Pirzada outplayed Taha, Jawad Zahid beat Aqif Hussain 7-5, 6-1, Hamza routed Omer Mehdi 6-2, 6-2 and Imran Bhatti got walk over.