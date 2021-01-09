Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Friday visited District Police Officer (DPO) office Sheikhupura to review progress in Komal Masih rape case.

Punjab Minister for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Chairperson Women Protection Fatima Chadhar also accompanied the HR&MA minister, said a handout issued here.

The ministers were informed by the police officials during the briefing that a few days ago, one Gulzar Masih was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony with his family when some armed men intercepted them near a Nullah, snatched cash and valuables from them and took away his daughter with them at gunpoint. They allegedly raped the girl in bushes and fled.

On getting information, 10 teams of police were formed by the DPO Sheikhupura, which arrested three rapist-cum-robbers Javed, Junaid and Pervez, who are real brothers.

The DNA tests of the accused was also carried out and the report showed that Junaid and Pervez raped the victim. Further legal action was being taken against the accused.

Later, talking to the media, the provincial ministers appreciated the professionalism of the police. Ejaz Alam Augustine said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and issued strict instructions to Punjab IGP.

Don’t politicise Machh incident, Minister asks opp

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that the opposition should refrain from doing politics over the Machh incident. In a statement issued here, he said that the opposition parties should not use innocent people for their political motives. He said that the Pak Army, police and law-enforcement agencies would bring terrorists to book.

The enemies of the country could not see Pakistan growing under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

The minister said, “Entire nation equally shares the grief of the families of the martyrs of Machh.”