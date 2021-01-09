Share:

LAHORE- Bahria Town has inaugurated a newly built mosque, Masjid -e- Riazat Bahria Town, at Bahria Orchard Phase 4, Lahore. The mosque will now be completely open for the residents and visitors of Bahria Town Lahore. Maulana Tahir-ul-Ashrafi inaugurated the mosque and led the Friday prayers. During the congregational prayers, small group of people attended due to the Covid safety measures while strictly following precautions and maintained necessary distance between the namazis. Masjid-e-Riaz is named in the honor of chairman Bahria Town, Malik Riaz Hussain. This beautiful mosque is located in Bahria Orchard phase 4, Lahore. Sprawling over 10,500sq ft of area, the mosque was built in a short span of two years and has the capacity for 795 namazis. Completed with two minarets, each 80 feet high, and three domes with the size of 2 of 20 feet diameter and the one central dome of 40 feet diameter, this mosque is a true display of elegance, splendor and Islamic values. This state-of-the-art mosque provides a beautiful blend of rich Islamic architecture and modern designs. Imported white marble, German made chandelier and Aluminum work complete the finished look of the mosque. Masjid-e-Riaz has a state-of-the-art ablution area and well-maintained green areas. With this, Grand Jamia Masjid Lahore is the largest mosque in Pakistan and the seventh largest in the world with a capacity of 250,000 worshipers whereas the world’s third and Pakistan’s largest masjid Grand Jamia Masjid is already in its final phase of construction.