Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa concluded his three-day official visit to Bahrain on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, “COAS called on His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad bin lsa Al Khalifa, The Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander & Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Excellency Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Commander-In-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces & His Royal Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard.”

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation in Middle East came under discussion,” says the press release issued by ISPR on Thursday.

Bahraini leadership reaffirmed their special relationship with Pakistan and also pledged to keep working for even better relations between the two brotherly countries.

COAS was presented with the Bahrain Order (First Class) by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for making significant contributions in defence cooperation between both the Countries.

Later on COAS also witnessed the closing ceremony of Pak- Bahrain joint military exercise AL-BADAR-V at Sakhir Camp. He appreciated standard of training and the results attained. COAS said that the exercise signifies the joint efforts of both nations against terrorism.