LAHORE- Faisalabad division secured 630 points to win the 1st Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship here on Friday.

Lahore division earned second position with 593 points and Gujranwala division finished third with 293 points. A cash prize of Rs 18,60,000 and 246 medals were awarded to position holders by Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti. Lahore and Gujranwala DSOs received the runners-up and third position trophies respectively.

In para-archery individual, 1st Qasim Tahir, 2nd Abdul Ghafoor and 3rd Faisal Nawaz. In blind archery, 1st Faizan Khattak, 2nd Tanveer Ahmed and 3rd Waleed Aziz. In boys’ team event, 1st Faisalabad, 2nd Gujranwala and 3rd Sargodha. In girls’ team event, 1st Faisalabad, 2nd Lahore, 3rd Multan. In athletics, women team position, 1st Faisalabad, 2nd Lahore and 3rd Rawalpindi. In men team, 1st Sahiwal, 2nd Faisalabad and 3rd Gujranwala. In cycling, 1km team sprint (women), 1st Amna, Aasia, Malika (Lhr), 2nd Iqra, Hira, Misha (Fsbd), 3rd Rabia, Ghazala, Areej (Sargdh). In elimination race (men), 1st Masood (Fsbd), 2nd Aqib (Lhr), 3rd Shareef (Lhr). In elimination race (women), 1st Aasia (Lhr), 2nd Iqra Naz (Fsbd), 3rd Amna (Lhr). In lawn tennis female team final (female), Lahore beat Multan 2-0. Rahat Javeed (Lhr) beat Rubina (Mul) 6-0, 6-1, Labika Durab (Lhr) beat Sehrish (Mul) 6-1, 6-0. In final male team event, Lahore beat Multan 1-0. Imran Bhatti/Hassan Riaz (Lhr) beat Fawad Pirzada/M Mazhar (Mul) 6-4.

In badminton team event men final, Gujranwala beat Rawalpindi 3-1. 1st single: Ashan Tanveer (Rwp) beat Yasir Ali (Guj) 21-17, 15-21, 21-16, 1st double: Rohan/Rohail (Guj) beat Ahmad/Amir (Rwp) 21-15, 21-12, 2nd single: Abuzar Bhatti (Guj) beat Shayan Tanveer (Rwp) 21-13, 21-15, 2nd double: Yasir/Abuzar (Guj) beat Shayan/Ashan (Rwp) 21-5, 21-17. In team event women final, Lahore beat Gujranwala 3-0. 1st single, Amal Muneeb (Lhr) beat Namraz Faiz (Guj) 21-5, 21-4, 1st double: Amal/Laiba (Lhr) beat Sehar/Sabiha (Guj) 21-6, 21-6 and 2nd single: Laiba (Lhr) beat Sehar Majeed (Guj) 21-6, 21-9.