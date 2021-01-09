Share:

ISLAMABAD-Recalling his childhood, in a recent interview, the actor shared memories of working for the stage surrounded by the likes of numerous legends Paron Copper, Muniza Hashmi, Jamil Bismil, M. Nisar Hussain, Yawar Hayat and Nusrat Thakur. “I was 8 or 9 years old, Abid Ali Saab, Firdous Saab and Khayam Uncle would take me with them and surround me with philosophical conversations. I wouldn’t understand it but I’d be made to sit there and listen. I feel they kind of helped create my motherboard.” Never shy to perform even at a tender age, Quraishi was actually filmy since childhood. A huge fan of Nadeem Baig, he would find himself mimicking Nadeem in front of the mirror. Remembering his project Aina, the actor explains, “I was so excited when I found out that Nadeem Saab’s ‘Aina’ was being remade. I remember I was on another project at that time but when I found out, I said no. Someone else can do this project. I had to be a part of ‘Aina’. There was a lot of pressure when I took up the project and to top it, the project also had award shows. Imagine attending those with Nadeem Saab sitting right in front.”