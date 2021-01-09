Share:

Peshawar - Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency has arrested five persons allegedly involved in hacking the emails and WhatsApp accounts of senior government officers and then using them to get sensitive data from NADRA.

An FIA official said the gang has formed a network across Pakistan and used to gain unauthorized access to private data of citizens for ultimately selling it.

During interrogations, the arrestees confessed that they used to hack accounts of officers, then use those to get data from NADRA and sell that data. They would also get call detail records (CRDs) from mobile phone companies as well as location data of people while using the numbers of police and other security officers.

On a tip-off, a team of FIA along with local police conducted a raid on Ring Road and arrested Shoaib Nawaz, Samiullah, Imran Mehmood Butt, Ihsanullah and Humayun Khurshid from a restaurant. The accused allegedly hacked and used the emails and WhatsApp numbers of several police officials of Punjab recently and later got sensitive information from NARDA through the officials’ numbers and emails.

The accused also used the call numbers of the UK, in addition to using email accounts under female names.