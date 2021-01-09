Share:

Five police officials, who were involved in the killing of the young man named Usama Nadeem in Islamabad, were fired on Friday due to the misconducted charge during service.

Moreover, the accused officials include Sub-Inspector Iftikhar, Constable Mustafa, Shakeel, Mudassar, and Saeed.

As per reports, the youth was reaching back home when he was shot dead on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway last week, after he negated police's warnings to stop.

The initial statement by the police identify the incident was cited as a robbery case. Later, five policemen were arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them under anti-terrorism and murder provisions.

Furthermore, the young man’s father, in a complaint to the police, had mentioned his son was returning home after dropping off a friend at 2am.

“My son was shot multiple times. The anti-terror squad openly committed terrorism by aiming at the windscreen instead of the tires," he had said.

The father had demanded that the officers involved be charged with terrorism.

He had claimed that his son had informed him about a past occasion when he had a heated exchange with some police officials who according to Usama had "threatened him of dire consequences", he added.