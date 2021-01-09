Share:

ISLAMABAD-The talk of the town has to be the trending upcoming drama serial “Pehli Si Muhabbat” starring Maya Ali and Shehryar Munawar. From the trailers, we can anticipate a gripping story line, buzzing romantic chemistry and flawless acting prowess has us hooked already. The most absorbing thing that this new show has is Maya Ali.

Her dynamic personality and bubbly character in the trailer shows the tale of young girl in love. From her styling to her dialogues each and every aspect has been nailed to perfection.

In this fight of getting together with her love, many new shades of Rakshi (Maya Ali) are visible through her in depth acting. This is a story that explores the complexities of true love and is quite unique from the daily household scuffle we see on screen. Maya’s character is something many girls can relate to. Neither is she dominantly rigid nor is she meek and submissive. She is the perfect blend of what young girls are in the society. She cherishes family to great extents yet she is also very clear on what she really wants from life as well.

This is her comeback project to TV screens after Man Mayal and we are highly expecting an outstanding performance. With such a brilliant cast, Pehli Si Muhabbat will definitely be a drama to captivate the audiences.