HYDERABAD - The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered phase-wise shifting of trade activities from the old vegetable and fruit market to the new one while ensuring that all the required facilities are provided to the traders.

The Hyderabad circuit bench of Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito on Friday ordered Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad to ensure that the new market became completely functional.

“Needless to mention that shifting/establishment of the new Sabzi Mandi shall be carried out in a piecemeal manner as per facilities available,” reads the order.

Nevertheless, the court ordered that the activity of auction of vegetables and fruits should be immediately transferred to the new market.

“Except the aggrieved persons, other shopkeepers shall be facilitated to shift/open their businesses at new Sabzi Mandi,” the order stated.

The bench ordered the authorities to provide all the missing basic facilities, as pointed out in the report of Commissioner Hyderabad division, within 15 day.

“Since the issue of shifting new Sabzi Mandi from one location to another location is purely administrative, however, no one shall suffer by any act of the administration which deprives lawful business of any person,” the court ordered.

The SHC directed the DC to ensure that no nuisance was created in either of the two markets during the exercise of shifting trade from one place to another. The court also ordered the chairman Market Committee Hyderabad, a sub-wing of the Sindh Agriculture Department, to resolve the issue of the multiple allotments on merit.