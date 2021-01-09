Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday declined to grant stay order against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive along Mehmoodabad nullah.

“Didn’t you see what mess the city found itself in during rainfall,” the court asked the petitioners. “Haven’t you perused the Supreme Court’s verdict (on encroachments along storm water drains)?”

The petitioners, residents of Mehmoodabad, stated before the court that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) anti-encroachment wing was razing leased houses and requested the court to halt the operation until this petition is decided. The court observed that the city is in abysmal state due to encroachments along storm water drains.

“If you want a stay order, go to the Supreme Court,” the SHC bench told the petitioners.

The petitioners complained that the relevant authorities were misinterpreting the SC order for removal of encroachments as houses leased by the KMC were being pulled down.

Orphan female student takes NADRA to court for defying order

A matriculation female student on Friday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking contempt of court proceedings against NADRA for defying its order regarding issuance of a B-form.

The orphan girl moved an application in the SHC, stating that NADRA is not issuing her B-form despite the court directives. Though the court had ordered for issuance of B-form on the basis of her maternal aunt’s CNIC, NADRA has been asking her to bring her parents for the purpose, she lamented.

Earlier, the SHC had ordered NADRA to issue B-form to the matriculation student on the basis of her maternal aunt’s CNIC within ten days.

During the hearing, the court asked a lawyer representing the Board of Secondary Education Karachi to explain why a B-form was necessary for issuance of an admit card for exams, to which he replied that it was necessary for a student’s identification.

Petitioner Maham Rahman stated before the court that the board refused to issue her an admit card for exam because she didn’t have a B-form that NADRA issues on the basis of parents’ CNICs.

She said she was three months old when her father died and three years later her mother passed away.