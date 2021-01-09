Share:

FAISALABAD - Two more patients including a nurse succumbed to COVID-19 in Faisalabad, while 33 people tested positive during the last 24 hours. According to health department spokesperson, after the death of two patients, the number of deaths has reached 346 to date. He said that staff nurse Saba tested positive for COVID-19 infection and was admitted to ICU of Allied hospital few days back. She failed to survive and was laid to rest at her native graveyard while following the SOPs. As many as 649 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.Total active cases in Faisalabad were 397, while 6,661 patients recovered. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

Train-accident: Man hit to death

A 33-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train in Samanabad area here on Friday. According to the Rescue 1122, Nawaz was crossing the railway tracks near Novelty bridge when he was hit by the train. The body was shifted to the Allied Hospital for a postmortem.

SHO suspended over poor performance

City Police Officer Captain (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry suspended a station house officer (SHO) over negligence and poor performance. According to a police spokesperson, the CPO during a meeting reviewed performance and suspended SHO Lundianwala Javed Iqbal and posted Rai Farooq as new SHO.