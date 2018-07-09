Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Huq who is also the vice chief of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) on Sunday visited several constituencies of Karachi and asked the Pakistan People Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement to apologies the people over their ‘failure’ in delivering for the people.

Addressing rallies in different areas of the metropolis in connection of the election campaign, Siraj said that only the honest leadership of the MMA could resolve the issues of Karachi, hoping that the people would vote for the MMA this time around. He said the rulers had miserably failed to get the people rid of major issues as citizens are craving for water and other basic necessities.

Siraj ul Haq claimed that July 25, 2018, the general election day will be the day of defeat of liberalism and secularism in the country.

“The PPP and the MQM had been ruling the city for decades as both parties got elected several times but they failed to fulfill their responsibilities. The rulers can import mineral water from abroad but the citizens are compelled to stand in a long queue for just few gallons of water,” he added.

The JI chief was of the view that the other countries of the world are progressing day by day but Karachiites are still facing acute shortage of water and power. The MMA would play its role for providing basic rights to the deprived humanity. If the people are not provided water, we would march towards houses of those who were creating hindrances in provision of water to common man.

Urging the accountability for all, he demanded that the accountability of corrupt rulers is need of the hours, saying those leaders would be brought to justice soon. “We want across the board accountability of all corrupts. Besides Nawaz Sharif, everyone who was named in the Panama leaks should be held accountable,”

Siraj said that after coming into the power, the JI would take effective measures for repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, the daughter of nation. Education, health and employment on merit would also be our priority.

The JI Chief was of view that the future of the masses is linked with the MMA, as those leaders who claimed the ownership of the city for last 30 years have failed to deliver for the people. The MMA has ‘effective programme’ to put the country on path of development.

“The JI was kept aside through conspiracies in the past but we would not let this happen again. It is the war between Islamic and anti-Islamic forces, the people of Karachi want imposition of Islamic laws and they would vote for the Book on election day for their prosperous future. The people should vote for us if they want to make Pakistan corruption free,” said Siraj.

He added that no corrupt person possesses a place in the MMA ranks and it is the alliance of transparent leadership. The honest people would resolve the public issues after going into the assemblies.

“The MMA is fighting against the evil forces and it will get success in this war with the help of the masses. It would get astonishing results from the Karachi in General Elections 2018”, Siraj added.

He said that 25 July is the day of accountability for those corrupt rulers who had destroyed the city and its resources, adding that the masses on 25-July would reject the corrupt rulers.

Siraj visited Dawood Chowrangi, Majeed Colony, Manshera Colony, Patel Para, North Nazimabad, Baldia Town and Lyari. The JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Naeem said that water crisis is getting worst everyday but their share of water is being given to tanker mafia. “Book is a symbol of Sharia, the people should vote for it to support the right. Our struggle against malpractices of K-Electric had given fruitful result as the power utility cannot increase the tariff for next seven years,” he added.

