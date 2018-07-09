Share:

LONDON - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Sunday announced that she and her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, will arrive in Lahore upon return to Pakistan.

“We will land in Lahore in a few days,” Maryam said while speaking to the media in London.

The former premier’s daughter vowed, “We will lead the struggle for democracy in Pakistan. “We will sacrifice for the benefit of the nation and the generations to come,” she said. “No matter what they do, voters cannot be stopped,” she asserted.

The PML-N leader further said, “The movement to 'respect the vote' has reached a decisive phase.”

In an apparent reference to former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, Maryam said, "Some people use backache as an excuse to flee abroad. There are also some leaders who preferred fleeing Pakistan to escape punishment," she further upheld.

Stating that the "nation is behind Mian Sahab", Maryam said, "Mian Sahab is the first leader who is set to return to Pakistan to face his sentence."