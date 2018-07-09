Share:

PESHAWAR - The district administration on Sunday launched a crackdown against over-sized banners of various political parties.

Acting upon the directives of deputy commissioner and election monitoring officer Imran Hamid Sheikh, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hamayun Khan launched crackdown in Town-I, Hashtnagari, Lahori Gate and Circular Road and removed hundreds of illegal banners and posters. Those who intervened were arrested and FIRs were registered against them.

In another crackdown, Additional Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wali Khan and AAC (Revenue) Naseer Khan raided various localities on GT Road and removed several illegal banners and posters.

In Town-III, AAC Inayatullah Khan raided various places in Nothia and Gulberg areas and took action against violators of the election code of conduct and removed the banners which were bigger than the prescribed size.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Shiekh directed the administration to take strict action as per the directives of Election commission of Pakistan.