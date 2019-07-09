Share:

Despite being a dental surgeon, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah dedicated all of her support to her brother’s cause and fought for a peaceful future for the Muslims in India. Her passion-ridden efforts and contribution in the Pakistan movement that birthed and paved the way to our homeland, are some of the reasons why we sit in our homes secure and proud.

She set one of the earliest examples for Pakistani females, highlighting the significance and role of women in all facets of life, and is a prime feminist figure to look up to. More than half a century ago, she broadened the spheres that women can delve into and proved the part of a ‘woman’ to be vital as we can see in the form of our esteemed country.

She emerged as a ray of light and hope in an era where women rights were almost nowhere to be found. She served as the advisor and a preacher to her brother in the movement and was a prominent member of the All-India Muslim League. She proved to be a beacon of moral and emotional support during the horrors that came with the fight as well.

She passed away on 9th July 1967 in Karachi soon after fronting an election campaign in both eastern and western parts of the country. Today on the 52nd death anniversary, multiple arrangements and memorial celebrations are being held to shed light on the services by the “Mother of the Nation”.

Several centres, political parties and organizations have arranged seminars all over the country to pay homage to her – Nazrya-e-Pakistan trust in collaboration with the Tehrik-e-Pakistan Workers Trust has organized a Quran Khaani at Aiwane-e-Karkunan-e-Tehrik-e-Pakistan in Lahore today. Numerous sessions will further be held to commemorate her devoted struggle and support, comprising plays on the partition, patriotic songs, speeches, debates, presenting her as a role-model and mentor to the upcoming generation, and enlightening the kids about the history and struggle that came with the idea of a separate homeland.

The nationalists all over Pakistan are paying tribute to one of the leading founders of the country on her 52nd death anniversary.

Let’s work towards creating a generation where every woman aspires to be like her!