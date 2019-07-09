Share:

Maleficent 2’s official trailer is finally out and has left Jolie’s fans startled by her appearance as the malicious, evil queen.

It gives us a glimpse of Jolie’s villanous yet breathtaking character, Maleficent. She stuns as the wicked queen alongside Elle Fanning as the petite and charismatic Princess Aurora, also known as the Sleeping beauty.

Maleficent’s original plot revolved around the beautiful sixteen year old Princess who pricks her finger on a spindle, falling into a deep sleep due to the curse of an evil queen. But the end left everyone surprised, as the fairies and humans ended up making peace with one another.

This time, Jolie returns as the dark, notorious fairy who is quite involved with the soon-to-be Queen Aurora’s political movement. The movie will focus primarily on Maleficent and Aurora coming together to protect the kingdom, but in this part, Maleficent tries to take the matter into her own hands which leads to a conflict between the two.

Aurora aspires to marry Prince Philip, but what’s a fairy tale without the wicked queen not having it. According to Disney, Maleficent and Aurora drift apart due to this and their loyalties begin to lie with two opposing sides in a Great War. The question which then arises is whether Maleficent will be able to overcome her darkness and devilry as she did previously or not..?

The rest of the cast includes Harris Dickinson as Prince Phillip, Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, Robert Lindsay as King John, Sam Riley as Diaval, Juno Temple as Thistlewit (fairy god mother), Lesley Manville as Flittle (fairy god mother).

The trailer has left the fans craving for more, as the previous movie ended on a good note making one wonder what might happen next!

All the Disney fans need to hold their breaths till the movie releases on the 18th of October, 2019.

P.S. Jolie looks absolutely ravishing. Just had to put it out there.