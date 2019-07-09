Share:

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday served a notice on the Punjab home secretary on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking permission to meet her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in the jail at least twice a week.

A bench consisting of acting LHC Chief Justice Mamoonur Rasheed directed the Punjab home secretary to submit reply on the matter on Tuesday (today).

Maryam Nawaz had filed a petition in high court on Thursday seeking permission to meet her father Nawaz Sharif twice a week in jail. In her plea, the petitioner stated that her father is suffering from heart and other diseases and government is only allowing meeting him once in a week. His personal doctor is also not being allowed to meet him, the petition said.

She pleaded the court to order the government to allow meeting Nawaz Sharif twice a week.

The former premier is currently serving seven-year prison term at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

An accountability court had awarded seven-year jail term to the former prime minister in the Al-Azizia reference.