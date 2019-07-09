National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser cancelled all standing committees sessions scheduled for today (Tuesday) and directed that the meetings will only be held during the National Assembly sessions.

READ MORE: Jolie strikes again in Maleficent 2- The Evil Mistress

The decision has been taken with respect to the ongoing austerity measures of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The productions orders of erstwhile president Asif Ali Zardar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique have also been postponed after the directives.

PPP leader Shazia Marri said the opposition strongly condemns the decision. 