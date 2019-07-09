Share:

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser cancelled all standing committees sessions scheduled for today (Tuesday) and directed that the meetings will only be held during the National Assembly sessions.

The decision has been taken with respect to the ongoing austerity measures of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The productions orders of erstwhile president Asif Ali Zardar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique have also been postponed after the directives.

PPP leader Shazia Marri said the opposition strongly condemns the decision.