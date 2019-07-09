Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan would continue to play constructive role in association with the Commonwealth in social and political domains.

“Pakistan has made significant contribution with the Commonwealth and would continue to do so in future as well,” Qureshi told reporters here before leaving for London to participate in the meeting of 19th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting.

The Foreign Minister is undertaking the visit on the invitation on British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt.

Qureshi said the event was an opportunity for Pakistan to present its point of view amongst the 54 member countries of the Commonwealth.