KARACHI - Glamour, glitter and stardom – Karachi city witnessed all this and more as Pakistani celebrities celebrated their biggest award night of the year.

The 18th LUX Style awards (LSA) saw some exciting performances as the crowd was waiting to see who would take the coveted trophy home.

Just like every award night, the selection of winners left some celebs rejoicing in victory and others in licking their wounds.

The red carpet was a star-studded affair with the who’s who of the entertainment industry, socialites and corporate giants coming together in an elegant mix of glitz and glamour

The energetic Momina Mustehsan’s opening act was not only extravagant but very inspirational as well.

Performing on the LUX stage for the first time, Mustehsan set the right tone for the evening with her group of female rappers from Lyari, featuring Eva B. S.

Following Momina’s inspirational act, the man who stole the show was Atif Aslam, whocaptivated the audience with his enchanting performance singing ‘Thaam Lo’ on Piano.

Ali Zafar bagged the best actor award for his film ‘Teefa in Trouble’ whereas the best actress award was given to Mehwish Hayat for ‘Load Wedding’.

Fahad Mustafa, who was expected to win viewer’s choice award in Best Actor - Film category, actually got it from critics.

While receiving his award from his Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actress Mawra Hocane, he first thanked Load Wedding director and producers Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza for giving him the role and then went into flashback and recalled how TV director, Syed Atif Hussain (late) trusted upon him during his initial days in the industry and was always very confident about him for becoming a film star un future. ‘This award is for you Atif Bhai,’ told Mustafa.

Setting the house on fire with their scintillating performance on the songs of Shabnam was the Lux girls Saba Qamar, Maya Ali and Meera who paid tribute to the veteran actress.

Emerging actor Asad Siddiqui featured in Meera’s dance act.Together, they left the audience awe-struck with a performance on Wada Karo Sajana. Atif Aslam, mesmerized the crowd again as he sang Mujhe Dil Se Na Bhulana, and closed the act with his melodious voice. Veteran actress Shabam was then awarded the Lifetime Achievement.

The dynamic ‘Load Wedding’ duo Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa set the stage ablaze with their performance on a song medley of the most popular upbeat songs from the film itself, including Good Luck and Munday Lahore De.

Mehwish Hayat also gave asolo performance on ‘Billo Hai’ and left the audience awe stuck.

The main highlight of the award night was when actor Yasir Hussain proposedthe Suno Chanda actress Iqra Aziz during the award ceremony.

After being in news lately for dating Iqra Aziz, actor Yasir Hussain makes his love affair official.

The actor came close to Iqra and got on to his knees and presented the ring to her. She said yes! The videos of the proposal have gone viral on social media.  Here’s who took home a trophy last night:

Here’s who took home a trophy

FASHION

Model of the year (Female)

Sadaf Kanwal

Model of the year (Male)

Shahzad Noor

Achievement in Fashion Design (Bridal Couture)

Kamiar Rokni

Achievement in Fashion Design (Menswear)

Republic by Omer Farooq

Achievement in Fashion Design (Pret)

Chapter 2

Achievement in Fashion Design (Luxury Pret)

Sana Safinaz

Best Fashion Photographer

Rizwan ul Haq

Best Hair and Make-up Artist

Qasim Liaqat

Best Emerging Talent in Fashion

Mushk Kaleem

Lifetime Achievement Award

Nabila’s

FILM

Best Film

Cake

Best Director

Ahsan Rahim for Teefa in Trouble

Best Actor

Ali Zafar for Teefa in Trouble

Best Actor (Critics Choice)

Fahad Mustafa for Load Wedding

Best Actress (Viewer’s Choice)

Mehwish Hayat for Load Wedding

Best Actress (Viewer’s Choice)

Sohai Ali Abro for Motorcycle Girl

Best Playback Singer

Atif Aslam

MUSIC

Best Song

Ya Qurban by Khumariyan

Singer of the Year

Mohsin Abbas and Sohail Haider for Na Jaa

Best Emerging Talent

Saakin for Saqi-e-Bewafa

TELEVISION

Best TV Play

Suno Chanda

Best TV Play Director

Kashif Nisar for Dar Si Jati Hai Sila