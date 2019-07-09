KARACHI - Glamour, glitter and stardom – Karachi city witnessed all this and more as Pakistani celebrities celebrated their biggest award night of the year.
The 18th LUX Style awards (LSA) saw some exciting performances as the crowd was waiting to see who would take the coveted trophy home.
Just like every award night, the selection of winners left some celebs rejoicing in victory and others in licking their wounds.
The red carpet was a star-studded affair with the who’s who of the entertainment industry, socialites and corporate giants coming together in an elegant mix of glitz and glamour
The energetic Momina Mustehsan’s opening act was not only extravagant but very inspirational as well.
Performing on the LUX stage for the first time, Mustehsan set the right tone for the evening with her group of female rappers from Lyari, featuring Eva B. S.
Following Momina’s inspirational act, the man who stole the show was Atif Aslam, whocaptivated the audience with his enchanting performance singing ‘Thaam Lo’ on Piano.
Ali Zafar bagged the best actor award for his film ‘Teefa in Trouble’ whereas the best actress award was given to Mehwish Hayat for ‘Load Wedding’.
Fahad Mustafa, who was expected to win viewer’s choice award in Best Actor - Film category, actually got it from critics.
While receiving his award from his Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actress Mawra Hocane, he first thanked Load Wedding director and producers Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza for giving him the role and then went into flashback and recalled how TV director, Syed Atif Hussain (late) trusted upon him during his initial days in the industry and was always very confident about him for becoming a film star un future. ‘This award is for you Atif Bhai,’ told Mustafa.
Setting the house on fire with their scintillating performance on the songs of Shabnam was the Lux girls Saba Qamar, Maya Ali and Meera who paid tribute to the veteran actress.
Emerging actor Asad Siddiqui featured in Meera’s dance act.Together, they left the audience awe-struck with a performance on Wada Karo Sajana. Atif Aslam, mesmerized the crowd again as he sang Mujhe Dil Se Na Bhulana, and closed the act with his melodious voice. Veteran actress Shabam was then awarded the Lifetime Achievement.
The dynamic ‘Load Wedding’ duo Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa set the stage ablaze with their performance on a song medley of the most popular upbeat songs from the film itself, including Good Luck and Munday Lahore De.
Mehwish Hayat also gave asolo performance on ‘Billo Hai’ and left the audience awe stuck.
The main highlight of the award night was when actor Yasir Hussain proposedthe Suno Chanda actress Iqra Aziz during the award ceremony.
After being in news lately for dating Iqra Aziz, actor Yasir Hussain makes his love affair official.
The actor came close to Iqra and got on to his knees and presented the ring to her. She said yes! The videos of the proposal have gone viral on social media. Here’s who took home a trophy last night:
FASHION
Model of the year (Female)
Sadaf Kanwal
Model of the year (Male)
Shahzad Noor
Achievement in Fashion Design (Bridal Couture)
Kamiar Rokni
Achievement in Fashion Design (Menswear)
Republic by Omer Farooq
Achievement in Fashion Design (Pret)
Chapter 2
Achievement in Fashion Design (Luxury Pret)
Sana Safinaz
Best Fashion Photographer
Rizwan ul Haq
Best Hair and Make-up Artist
Qasim Liaqat
Best Emerging Talent in Fashion
Mushk Kaleem
Lifetime Achievement Award
Nabila’s
FILM
Best Film
Cake
Best Director
Ahsan Rahim for Teefa in Trouble
Best Actor
Ali Zafar for Teefa in Trouble
Best Actor (Critics Choice)
Fahad Mustafa for Load Wedding
Best Actress (Viewer’s Choice)
Mehwish Hayat for Load Wedding
Best Actress (Viewer’s Choice)
Sohai Ali Abro for Motorcycle Girl
Best Playback Singer
Atif Aslam
MUSIC
Best Song
Ya Qurban by Khumariyan
Singer of the Year
Mohsin Abbas and Sohail Haider for Na Jaa
Best Emerging Talent
Saakin for Saqi-e-Bewafa
TELEVISION
Best TV Play
Suno Chanda
Best TV Play Director
Kashif Nisar for Dar Si Jati Hai Sila