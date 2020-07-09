Share:

ATTOCK - There is an uninterrupted spike in novel coronavirus cases in Attock as 12 more persons were tested positive including a frontline health worker, a female doctor working in health department, health department officials told on Wednesday. With the appearance of 12 new cases of novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Attock district, the number of confirmed cases increased to 478. The district focal person for COVID-19 Dr Asif Arbab Niazi informed that among these 12 new positive patients, four belong to Attock city, five to Hazro and three belong to Fatehjang. He informed that number of active patients in the district also rose to 163.

While giving details, he said that 87 active patients are in tehsil Attock and among them 83 are under home isolation, 41 active patients are in tehsil Hazro and among them 39 are under home isolation, eight active patients are in tehsil Hassanabdal and all of them are under home isolation, nine active patients are in tehsil Jand and all of them are under home isolation, eight active patients are in tehsil Hassanabdal and seven of them are under home isolation and 10 active patients are in tehsil Hassanabdal and five of them are under home isolation.

Niazi added that the number of suspected cases also rose to 3,670 while screening of as many as 7,251 persons have also been carried out so far in which as many as 2,871 were tested negative. He said that the result of as many as 321 suspects of the area is awaited. He informed that as many as 19 patients are admitted in the district and among those 11 are confirmed while eight are suspected and among these six are in critical condition.

He said that out of 478 positive patients, as many as 152 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while as many as 299 patients have recovered so far. He said that safe burial of as many as 48 suspected and positive patients who died in various other districts was also carried out in the district so far.