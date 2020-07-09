Share:

Rawalpindi-The judicial magistrate/civil judge on Wednesday sent an alleged killer of his wife on 14-day judicial remand to Adiala Jail.

The alleged killer has been identified as Ali Salman Alvi, a social media activist.

Police Station Airport officials produced the alleged killer before the court of judicial magistrate/civil judge Asjad Chaudhry on termination of period of remand.

According to details, the investigation officer of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) informed the court during the hearing that the accused is facing charges of murdering his wife Syeda Sadaf Zahra by hanging her with a ceiling fan. He added police had earlier obtained eight-day physical remand of the alleged killer to grill him. The investigation officer further told that police wanted further three-day physical custody of the accused to investigate him in the case. However, judicial magistrate/civil judge Asjad Chaudhry turned down the request of police and sent the accused Ali Salman Alvi to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand. Police shifted the accused to Central Prison Adiala.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Airport Sub Inspector Jawad Shah, when contacted by The Nation, confirmed that court sent the alleged killer to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, Airport police registered a case under murder charges against Ali Salman Alvi on an application of Syeda Mehwish Zahra, the sister of deceased, and rounded him up. In her complaint, the complainant Syeda Mehwish Zahra told police that she along with her mother Syeda Umm-e-Salma and husband Syed Samar Abbas Rizvi was present at her home at Chaklala Scheme III when her brother-in-law Ali Salman Alvi phoned her from cell phone of his wife Zahra Sadaf asking her to reach his home urgently as Sadaf (his wife) did something wrong with herself at her house located at Yousaf Colony. She added that she along with other family members rushed to the house of her sister where she saw Ali Salman Alvi standing at main gate of the house while the inside doors were closed. She added that they entered the house while Alvi opened the door of a room where her sister Sadaf was found hanging with a ceiling fan.

“She was dead and a ladder was placed nearby her. I immediately held the body of Sadaf from her feet and Alvi asked his brother-in-law to place ladder and to bring down the body of Sadaf,” she mentioned in the application. Syeda Mehwish Naqvi further told police that Alvi was involved in torturing her sister even over petty issues. She said her family requested him several times not to beat his wife but in vain. “I am dead sure my brother-in-law Ali Salman Alvi murdered my sister Syeda Sadaf Zahra,” she alleged adding that police should register a murder case against him and to arrest him. Police registered a case against accused and began investigation.

A senior police officer, while talking to The Nation, said police held alleged killer on the spot after his in-laws accused him of killing his wife. He said murder case was registered against him. He said bluish mark and a cut were found on the cheek and hand of the deceased that showed she was placed under torture before her death.

He said police are interrogating the case from different angles. He said police investigators have obtained the samples from the dead body and dispatched them to Forensic Laboratory, Lahore for examination. He said police are waiting for medico-legal report to ascertain the cause of death.