Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday introduced a 58-bed clinic in Peshawar for Covid-19 patients.

Addressing a ceremony, the chief serve Mahmood Khan said that the government will set up another clinic with a capacity of 210 beds in PIC with the assistance of the National Catastrophe Administration Authority.

The clinic will be made operational by the conclusion of this month, he said, and encouraged the individuals to watch the standard working strategies set by the government.The 250-bed segregation healing center has been developed in record forty days at a taken a toll of about Rs.980 million.

It'll meet extra prerequisites to ease weight on the capital’s hospitals. The confinement hospital’s charge has been given over to the National Fiasco Administration Specialist.

NDMA Chairman Lt. Common Muhammad Afzal briefed the prime serve almost the well being facility.

On the event, PM said the Covid-19 bend is straightening since of the government’s steps and provinces’ participation.