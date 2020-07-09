Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Wednesday, says a press release issued by Pakistan Army’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief General Bajwa was given detailed briefing on prevailing security situation, progress on development works and socio economic uplift in Tribal Districts.

Gen Bajwa visits Corps Headquarters Peshawar; appreciates measures for better border management including fencing

On this occasion, COAS appreciated improved security situation and measures for better border management including fencing. COAS lauded security forces in assisting civil administration for fight against COVID-19; particularly the effective containment efforts. Earlier, on his arrival at Corps Headquarters, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.