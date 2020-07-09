Share:

SWABI - A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was martyred during an encounter while two policemen were injured while the killer of the police officer was also killed in Razaar tehsil on Wednesday, police said. Swabi’s District Police Officer Imran Shahid told The Nation that the killer of the DSP was also shot dead during the encounter. Naseer Khan, who was already wanted by the police in several cases, and a few years ago a court had even handed him death sentence in a murder case but he tactfully managed to settle the dispute through a Jirga and was released later on.Naseer opened fire on DSP Allama Iqbal Khan on Wednesday. The DSP died while two cops were injured. Soon after the incident, KP IGP Dr Sanullah Abbasi and DIG Mardan Sher Akbar Khan visited the district and met DPO Imran Shahid.