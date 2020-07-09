Share:

Pakistan on Thursday has confirmed 61 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 240,848. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 4,983.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 3,359 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 99,362 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 84,587 in Punjab, 29,052 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,052 in Balochistan, 13,731 in Islamabad, 1,605 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,459 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 1,955 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,637 in Sindh, 1,054 in KP, 124 in Balochistan, 142 in Islamabad, 31 in GB and 40 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,491,437 coronavirus tests and 24,333 in last 24 hours. 145,311 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,193 patients are in critical condition.