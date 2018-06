Share:

Lahore : As many as 28 matches were decided on day one of 2nd SNGPL Ramzan Squash Championship 2018 here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Friday.

In the seniors’ quarterfinals, Moin Rauf beat Hamza Bhatti 11/4, 11/2, Kashif Asif beat Zain Ramzan 13/11, 11/2, Arslan Ramzan beat M Farhan 9/11, 11/5, 11/8 and Abdul Qadir beat Ahsan Rehman 11/9, 11/3.

In the second round of junior category, Anas Bukhari beat Khaqan Malik 11/8, 11/3, Ashab Irfan beat Salahuddin 11/2, 11/9, Huzaifa Shahid beat Abdullah Rasheed 11/7, 11/5, Ahad Shaukat beat Asher Butt 11/7, 14/12, Junaid Khan beat Varun Asif 11/2, 7/11, 11/5, Usman Nadeem beat Mehmood Mehboob 11/5, 11/8, Azlan Khawar beat Abdullah Nadeem 11/5, 11/5 M Ahmad beat Afnan Mudassar 7/11, 13/11, 11/8.