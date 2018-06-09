Share:

LAHORE – The badminton coaching camp under national Badminton Coaching Academy of Pakistan (BCAP) is in full swing here at the New Khan Badminton Hall.

Pakistan’s highly-qualified badminton coach Liaqat Ali has been training and coaching the youngsters at the academy. Talking to The Nation, Liaqat said: “The (male and female) youngsters, who are free after matriculation examination, can get them registered them in the camp, which continues 9am to 9pm at the New Khan Badminton Hall.” He said that he is trying to produce quality players in the camp and vowed that he would produce some champions from the camp, who will serve the country at national and international level and earn good name for them and the country at higher level.