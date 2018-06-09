Share:

KHAIRPUR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah said that former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf would not come back to Pakistan.

Talking to media after filed election form for NA-206 at Pano Aqil. He said that the Supreme Court (SC) had ordered Pervez Musharraf to appear on June 13, and also guaranteed him that he would not be arrested.

He said that nobody have right to decide for Kala Bag Dam, it is public matter and three provincial assemblies were pass resolution against Kala Bag dam.

Shah further said that many alliances were made in past but the PPP always sweep the elections. He also said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had added this point in his speech.

He emphasised that there is a huge chance that the general elections would be held on time. “It will be harmful to the country if free and transparent elections are not held,” he added.

The PPP leader said: “As a patriot and politician, I want to say that this election will be accountability in the real sense. The people hold politicians accountable and there is no bigger court than the peoples' court. There should be no hurdles created in this process.”

Farukh Shah, son of Khursheed Shah, former MPA Owes Shah, PML-F leader former MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbasi advocate filed nomination paper on GDA ticket, Murtaza Chanchar (PTI), Inaayat Buriro, Dr Aftab Soomro and others also filed their nomination forms for NA-206.